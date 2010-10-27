Partnertech with sharp decline in Defense & Maritime

Sales for the Defense and Maritime market area declined sharply from the first nine months of 2009 to SEK 80.4 million (168.1), reports Swedish EMS-provider Partnertech.

Sales for themarket area declined sharply from the first nine months of 2009 to SEK 80.4 million (168.1). Third quarter sales were SEK 25.4 million (44.7). The trend was directly correlated with the downturn for metal-cutting machining. Nevertheless, there are indications that the market area faces brighter prospects.Due to uncertainty about the business cycle, some customers of this Industry market area remained cautious. Sales for the first nine months totaled SEK 334.8 million (360.5). Third quarter sales rose slightly from the same period of 2009 to SEK 107.4 million (104.7).Within the area ofdemand rose from a number of customers but declined from others. Sales for the market area fell slightly from the first nine months of 2009 to SEK 396.6 million (404.2). A similar tendency was evident in the third quarter, with sales of SEK 128.3 million (130.2).Sales for themarket area rose substantially from the first nine months of 2009 to SEK 323.8 million (281.0). The improvement was primarily attributable to a number of big customers. Third quarter sales were SEK 91.8 million (83.5).Interest in products manufactured by themarket area has been strong throughout 2010 and continued to rise in the third quarter. Sales for the first nine months were SEK 293.3 million (218.0). Third quarter sales were SEK 94.5 million (63.9).Sales trends for themarket area were weak during the first nine months. Third quarter sales declined from 2009 to SEK 34.7 million (51.3). Net sales for the first nine months of 2010 were SEK 134.6 million (160.2).