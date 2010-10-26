Partnertech with slight increase in net sales

Sweden-based EMS-provider Partnertech has reported net sales of SEK 482.1 million for its fiscal 3Q/2010.

"Third quarter earnings make it clear that we still have a lot to do before we can reach sustainable profitability and growth, but my confidence is undeterred. With the Myslowice plant up and running, we have an excellent industrial structure, not to mention a broad, competitive offering. Most of our units are performing well, and for the others we have taken action to ensure development in the right direction", states Leif Thorwaldsson President and CEO• Net sales were SEK 482.1 million (478.3)• Operating loss was SEK -5.3 million (0.5)• Loss after tax was SEK -9.5 million (-3.6)• Earnings per share after tax totaled SEK -0.75 (-0.28)• Cash flow after investments amounted to SEK -54.7 million (-3.9)• During the quarter PartnerTech has opened its ultramodern plant for sheet metal working and systems integration in Myslowice, Poland• Net sales were SEK 1 563.5 million (1,592.0)• Operating loss was SEK -21.8 million (-5.0)• Loss after tax was SEK -28.4 million (-16.8)• Earnings per share after tax totaled SEK -2.24 (-1.33)• Cash flow after investments amounted to SEK -91.4 million (-4.7)• The equity/assets ratio was 36.8% (41.8) on September 30