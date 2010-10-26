LPKF raises forecast again for whole of 2010

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG raises its turnover and earnings forecast again for the 2010 financial year.

Because of the strong growth in the third quarter, the company is now forecasting an annual turnover of approx. EUR 79 million (previous year: EUR 51 million) and an EBIT margin of approx. 19% (previous year: 14%). The previous forecast was for a turnover of at least EUR 68 million and an EBIT margin of min. 17%.



All segments contributed to the extraordinary growth in the third quarter. Turnover grew particularly strongly in the Cutting & Structuring Lasers segment. The company captured several major orders in this segment in the first nine months. The management aims to stabilize business in 2011 at the same high level achieved in the ongoing financial year.