Swedish EMS operates under new name

In tandem with Gargnäs expanded service offering the company has decided to rebrand the company. The Swedish EMS-provider has now changed its name from Gargnäs Production Link to PanLink AB.

The name is derived from the words Panoramic and Link which perfectly describes the scope of PanLinks offer and the close connection with the customers. In conjunction with these activities PanLink has released a new website.



During the last 12 months PanLink has made many positive changes to the organization. Revenues are up 75% and expect to continue on this trajectory during 2011. PanLink has repositioned itself as an international full service contract manufacturer within Cable Assembly, System Integration and Electronics, with manufacturing in Eastern Europe and China.



“I am proud of the accomplishments the team has achieved this last year. The confidence from our Customers is shown in our strong organic growth, 75% for 2010. We are now taking the next steps to serve our Customers even better, our new name shows the global view we take on our Customers needs”, comments PanLink’s CEO, Michael Åkesson.