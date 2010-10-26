Foxconn India: Workers still imprisoned

After strike action at Foxconn's manufacturing hub in Chennai (India), 12 workers are still being held in prison (as of October 19, 2010).

What happened? Production line workers at EMS-giant Foxconn in India have a basic salary of USD 106. A strike was launched in mid-September, which as suppressed by local police and local Foxconn management, regional media reports.



According to the International Metalworkers’ Federation about 1'500 workers at the Foxconn India Thozhilalar Sangam (FITS) near the Southern city of Chennai have been on strike since September 21, 2010, calling for wage increases. As a reaction two days later, the EMS-giant announced a 8-day salary deduction imposed on workers who participated in strike. (evertiq reported)



Additionally, 23 trade union activists have apparently been suspended. While majority of detained workers were bailed out 4 days later, 12 workers were still imprisoned (as of 19 October); including FITS Union honorary president A. Soundararajan, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) Kanchipuram District Secretary E. Muthu Kumar. They are being held at Vellore Central Jail, informs SACOM in a statement.