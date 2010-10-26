CTS expands Thailand EMS capabilities

EMS-provider CTS will significantly expand its existing manufacturing site in Ayutthaya, Thailand. CTS will nearly double its capacity by adding 30'000 sq. ft. of space to its facility near Bangkok.

CTS Thailand is currently the Asia center for high-technology printed circuit board assembly (PCBA), supporting medical and other high reliability sectors. The investment will enable CTS to provide complex box build and high level mechanical assembly.



The building expansion will be completed by mid-2011, when CTS Thailand will consolidate its position in Southeast Asia. It will continue to the segments of higher reliability medical, military, communications and industrial electronics.