One Way Circuit converts to Taiyo Solder Mask

PCB manufacturer One Way Circuits, based in (UK), has converted their solder mask to Taiyo PSR-4000 CC200 HRS Satin.

Added a representative from One Way Circuits Ltd, “Changing to Taiyo curtain coat solder mask has given us a better product with better technical support.”Liam Lynch, Sales Manager of Lamar says, “We are very encouraged by the progress we have made with Taiyo products in the UK market and we think next year will see even more customers converting to Taiyo. The strength of this partnership is without doubt, the outstanding technical expertise of both Taiyo and Umicore. Having access to this knowledge and expertise allows our customers in the UK to push out the boundaries of their technical capabilities. I think most companies see this as being crucial to developing new markets and safeguarding their longevity.”Barry Woods (One Way), Liam Lynch (Lamar), Richard Lyons (One Way), Lesley Urry (One Way) and Michael Herkommer (Umicore)