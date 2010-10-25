Electronics Production | October 25, 2010
Flextronics opens plant in Italy
To better support increased market demand for existing OEM customers, Flextronics Global Services (FGS), today announced that it has opened two new facilities in Milan, Italy and Delhi, India.
The 240,000 square feet Milan facility is the first FGS operation for forward logistics and value added services (VAS) in this region, while the newly opened 20,000 square feet Delhi facility offers fulfillment and managed logistics support for OEMs expanding their operations in Northern India. The Delhi location augments an already well-established footprint of facilities throughout India.
From its Milan location, FGS will provide order fulfillment and other strategic services for its global OEM customers that market a range of popular consumer electronics products. This facility is expected to initially serve the Italian, Portuguese, Spanish and Swiss markets. From its newly-built Delhi location, FGS will provide a full range of services to support top OEMs that include fulfillment managed logistics services. From Delhi, FGS will also provide value-added services including engineering support and product upgrades for high-end office automation products, communication equipment and mobile phones.
We are very excited to announce our new facilities and additional capabilities, which help us to meet the growing needs of customers in these regions," said John O'Sullivan, president, FGS. "Our facility in Italy enables FGS to serve key markets and provides us with an increased operational presence to expand in the region. The new facility in Delhi, along with the existing Flextronics' facilities in Bangalore, Mumbai and Chennai has greatly strengthened our capabilities in India, allowing us to better meet increased customer demand for turnkey end-to-end solutions such as warranty redemption, product postponement and other value-added post-manufacturing supply chain services."
FGS offers one of the most extensive portfolios of post-manufacturing services in the world, including distribution and supplier managed inventory, reverse logistics and repair, product transformation and service part logistics.
