SEM to supply ignition<br> cassette replacements to Saab

Opcon's subsidiary, SEM AB of Åmål, is a supplier of ignition cassettes to Saab and is affected by Saab's announcement that it is recalling around 288,000 cars.

Due to the increased requirement for ignition cassette replacements, Saab and SEM have signed a delivery agreement that contains details of delivery volumes, delivery times and prices.



For Opcon, this agreement means that the increased production of ignition cassettes has been secured financially, and that Opcon will be able to supply the ignition cassettes according to plan.



The requirement to increase deliveries to Saab during a strictly limited period sets a considerable organisational challenge for SEM. In order to meet new production targets, SEM has therefore decided that previously announced job layoffs will not be carried out.



The need to reduce staff numbers at SEM in Åmål has been caused by the gradual increase in production of small ignition systems at Opcon's factory in China.