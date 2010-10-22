ST-Ericsson to increase net sales

Net sales increased 4% sequentially. The operating loss decreased sequentially due to savings generated by restructuring and positive seasonal effects.

Inventory at ST-Ericsson increased by USD 33 million, reaching USD 295 million, mainly reflecting lower demand in certain TD-SCDMA products.



Net financial position was USD 39 million, compared to USD 43 million at the end of the previous quarter. During the quarter trade receivables were sold without recourse, of which USD 179 million were outstanding at the end of the quarter, representing a sequential increase of USD 112 million. During the quarter, a short-term credit facility of USD 50 million, made available by parent companies, was utilized.

The USD 230 million restructuring plan, completed at the end of the second quarter 2010, has now given full impact. The USD 115 million restructuring plan is on track and has started to contribute savings. This plan is expected to be completed by the end of the fourth quarter 2010.



ST-Ericsson continues to be focused on achieving productivity and efficiency gains on top of and beyond the ongoing restructuring program.