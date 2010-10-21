Nokia lays off 1800

Nokia has communicated to its employees the company's plans to accelerate its transformation and increase effectiveness.

The plans include simplifying operations in product creation in Nokia's Symbian Smartphones organization, as well as Nokia's Services organization and certain corporate functions. The plans are expected to result in a reduction of up to 1800 employees globally.



In Symbian Smartphones, Nokia plans to renew product creation to increase responsiveness to consumer demands and reduce time to market. This includes expanding the use of common tools for application development, streamlining software development, simplifying and consolidating operations and placing greater focus on adding value to consumers. The changes target increased competitiveness and support building an attractive and sustainable platform for application developers.



Nokia is also making changes in its Services organization. Instead of distinct end-to-end service lines, the Services organization will be focused on delivering an integrated Ovi experience across our full range of devices. In addition to simplifying its ways of working, the aim is to provide more compelling Ovi services to consumers.



In line with these changes, Nokia is also streamlining certain corporate functions and corporate research activities.