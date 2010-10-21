AT&S posts record sales for 1st half year 2010/11

With a record turnover of nearly EUR 243 million and an EBIT margin of above 10% for the 1st fiscal half year, the Austrian PCB manufacturer AT&S confirms a high utilization in all plants, despite adverse exchange rate developments.

The investment activity rose again, showing the fast capacity expansions in China and India. Additionally, AT&S was one of the first PCB manufacturers to a new technology for embedding active and passive electronic components (ECP) into mass production.



The income, compared to the fiscal 1Q, increased again by 13% and is in total 41% higher than it was a year ago. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for the fiscal 1H stands at EUR 25.5 million (adjusted for extraordinary expenses).



"The focused work of the past few months is now visible in numbers. Now we have to work on making this success sustainable. We are currently monitoring the development of market and worldwide economy in order to prepare for any eventualities", explains CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer.