CyberOptics optimistic about prospects for 2011

Consolidated sales totaled $14,145,000, up 65% from $8,550,000 in the third quarter of 2009.

Operating income was $1,174,000, compared to the operating loss of $1,724,000 in last year's third quarter. Net income came to $948,000, compared to the net loss of $841,000 in the year-earlier period. Cash and marketable securities totaled $19.7 million at the end of the third quarter, compared to $18.4 million at the end of this year's second quarter.



Third quarter sales of alignment sensors to manufacturers of robotic pick-and-place equipment, including Juki, Assembleon and DEK, increased 6% from the strong level posted in this year's second quarter. Sales of inspection systems were down 37% from the second quarter, due to the delayed customer acceptance issue as well as more normalized levels of customer demand. In addition to continued sales of our industry-leading SE500 solder paste inspection (SPI) system, we recorded solid sales of the SE350 SPI system that was introduced in this year's first quarter.



Third quarter QX500 activity included sales to a new customer in Japan and a major electronics manufacturer in Europe.

In addition to company's solid fourth quarter guidance, they are optimistic about CyberOptics' prospects for 2011.