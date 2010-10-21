Sony Ericsson affected by component shortage

Sony Ericsson posted profit for the third quarter, however the volumes did not meet expectation.

According to Bert Nordberg, President & CEO of Sony Ericsson, the company currently sees supply chain shortage on the market. Volumes did not match the expectations due to his, reports Indiatimes.



"Our third consecutive quarter of profitable results illustrates that Sony Ericsson’s overall performance is stabilising. Our strategy to focus on the smartphone segment is succeeding and smartphones now comprise more than 50% of our total sales", said Bert Nordberg.