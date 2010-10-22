Gresham Power Electronics wins major defence contract

Gresham Power Electronics has been awarded a major contract to supply specialist battery charging equipment and batteries for new submarines for India.

The contract will last until 2016 and is valued at some £540,000. The Gresham Power Electronics battery charging systems have been designed into the Scorpène class submarines by the major French contractor for naval shipbuilding and support, DCN and the Spanish shipbuilder Navantia.