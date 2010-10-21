iSuppli ups iPad forecast

Amid indications that iPad component availability is improving, market researcher iSuppli is raising its shipment forecast for the gadget to 13.8 million units in 2010, up from its July outlook of 12.9 million.

Apple in its earnings announcement for the fiscal fourth said it shipped 4.2 million iPads during the three-month period ending September 25. The pronouncement indicates that Apple has been able to overcome limitations in component supply so that it can ramp up production.



By end of year, iSuppli expects the iPad production rate to approach or exceed 2.5 million units per month. With Apple bringing on additional suppliers in 2011, iSuppli also has increased its 2011 shipment forecast to 43.7 million units, up from 36.5 million, and expanded its 2012 outlook to 63.3 million units, up from 50.4 million previously.