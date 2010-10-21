HMS sales increased 47 %

Net sales for the first nine months increased to SEK 252.9 m (172.3), corresponding to a 58 % increase in local currencies.

Net sales for the last twelve months amounted to SEK 325.1 m (250.2) Operating profit reached SEK 63.7 m (15.3), equal to a 25.2 % (8.9) operating margin. For the last twelve month period operating margin amounted to 24.4

% (16.9). Order intake for the first nine months increased with 44 % to SEK 254.7 m (176.8). Cash flow from operating activities improved with SEK 36.6 m reaching SEK 49.5 m (12.9). Profit after taxes totaled SEK 46.6 m (9.0).

Net sales for the third quarter amounted to SEK 87.6 m (56.7) and operating result reached SEK 23.5 m (13.3)





During the year HMS have employed 21 new staff members. The effects of the increase in company's resources will affect the cost level during the second half of 2010 but In the long term this will strengthen its market position.