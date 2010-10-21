AsteelFlash exceeds financial goals

The company exceeded their financial goals with revenues of $297 million, which represents an increase of 41% over last year’s results.

In addition, their EBIT numbers came is at $11 million. “We are extremely pleased with our results. We exceeded our numbers in a tough economy and environment in which every EMS company is facing component shortages,” said Gilles Benhamou, chief executive officer for the AsteelFlash Group. “These results reflect the value and service we deliver and continues our investment drive to becoming a leading Tier II EMS provider.”