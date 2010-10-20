Enics looking for employees in Estonia

EMS-provider Enics in Elva is recruiting employees from the Ida-Viru county in the northeaster part of Estonia.

The Ida-Viru county has been hit hard by the economical downturn and the unemployment rate in the region now stands at 16,4%.



Enics plans to fill around 100 temporary positions and is looking to recruit from this particular region. The EMS-provider is currently experiencing a 20% production increase and is looking to fill temporary positions immediately, according to ERR. Enics is trying to interest people with additional incentives, such as free accommodation and transport.



The company has been trying to recruit employees from the Tartu area, however with limited success. Every month they train approximately 40 people, but 15 will leave.