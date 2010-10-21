ZTE selects Cypress

Cypress Semiconductor has announced that ZTE has selected Cypress’s QDR II+ (Quad Data Rate) SRAM devices for the new ZXCME 9500 series of Ethernet switches.

“When leading networking companies such as ZTE choose our SRAMs, we know that we are providing winning products,” said David Kranzler, Vice President of Sync and Timing Products at Cypress. “Cypress was first to market with 65-nm SRAM devices, proof of our commitment to supporting the SRAM market long-term and to building on our leadership position.”