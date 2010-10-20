Isola tests base materials for aircraft & railway specifications

Due to an increasing number of enquiries, has the German based Isola been testing its base materials for the Airbus-Specification ABD 0031 as well as for the Railway Specification.

The base materials were tested for the “railway specification” on the basis of the French standard NF F 16-101. This is currently the most sophisticated one and simultaneously the basis for the EU standard, which is underway.



"Due to the special recipe components, IS400RR was identified as the most promising quality and has been fully tested. It meets the French railway specification NF F 16-101 with I1 and F1/F2 in a very good rate. It can be expected, that our quality IS420 will show an identical behaviour because of identical components."



A similar result was achieved for the aircraft specifications. Here, the base materials IS400 and Duraver-E-Cu 156 were tested for the Airbus-Specification ABD 0031. "In all tests, the limit values were under-run significantly. Hence, both materials are best suited for air craft applications. It is expected that our quality IS420 will show an identical behaviour, because of its identical components", the company stated.