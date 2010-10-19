Viasystems collaborates with Faraday Technology

Viasystems and Faraday Technology, are collaborating on demonstration of the FARADAYIC ElectroCell technology for the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs) with high-density interconnect features and at high plating rates for improved productivity.

The patented ElectroCell technology has been shown to plate copper features rapidly with greater copper uniformity than achieved with the standard plating cell geometries used throughout the industry today.



The FARADAYIC ElectroCell technology is a drop-in technology, anticipated to streamline implementation and reduce costs traditionally associated with incorporation of new technology into existing manufacturing lines.