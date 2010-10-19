Global Technology exclusive rep for MPK Kemmer PCB Tools in Italy

Since October 1st, 2010, Mr. Pietro Cucciati from Global Technology is the exclusive agent for MPK Kemmer PCB Tools in Italy.

He will be responsible for the whole Italian market. Mr. Cucciati has been working many years in this business segment and is closely connected with MPK Kemmer PCB Tools and its products. The co-operation between MPK and Global Technology ensures the Italian customers to be supplied with an good service, profound technical support and short-term deliveries from the stock in Cunardo, Italy.