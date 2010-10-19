Top10 Connector makers in 2009

Top10 lists are always fun to read, but these lists differ greatly when looked at from different angles, writes Bishop & Associates.

So! Who are the Top10 connector manufacturers when we look at annual sales during 2009?



1. Tyco Electronics

2. Amphenol

3. Molex

4. JST

5. FCI

6. Yazaki

7. Foxconn

8. Hirose

9. JAE

10. Sumitomo



However, the market researcher also points out that this list would look quite different, when we focus on Europe and its biggest connector manufacturers. Here Harting (5), Deutsch (6), Souriau (7), Rosenberger (8), Kostal (9) and Delphi (10) make it on the list. However, the companies that make up positions 1 - 4 on the global Top10 stay where they were.

-----



Source: Connector Supplier