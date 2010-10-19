Hon Hai seeks injunction & damages against Suyin for patent infringement

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. has filed claims for patent infringement against Suyin Co. Ltd. and Suyin USA with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. Hon Hai seeks monetary damages, injunctive relief and attorneys' fees.

On October 15, 2010, Hon Hai filed a complaint with the District Court seeking affirmative relief based upon Suyin's alleged infringement of U.S. Patent Nos. 5,882, 211 ("System for Arranging a Pair of Connectors"); 6,530,798 ("Ball Grid Array Socket Connector"); 6,623,277 ("Power Connector"); 6,679,717 ("Electrical Connector with Anti-Mis-matching Mechanism") and 6,695,644 ("Power Connector Having Improved Contact").



Hon Hai states that, among other things, a number of Suyin connector products infringe the above Hon Hai patents.



"Hon Hai considers its intellectual property to be among its most valuable assets," said Edmund Ding, Hon Hai spokesperson. "We will vigorously enforce our intellectual property rights against infringement by Suyin and others when necessary, and will seek all available remedies from the court. We welcome the opportunity to address Suyin's improper conduct as alleged in our filings."