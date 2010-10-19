RFMD supplies Samsung's Galaxy Tab Android tablet

Samsung has selected three highly integrated WiFi components from RF Micro Devices to deliver WiFi connectivity in the recently-introduced Galaxy Tab Android tablet.

Specifically, RFMD is supplying Samsung with the RF5521 front end module (FEM) for the low-band 2.4 GHz frequency, and the RF5515 low noise amplifier (LNA) and RF5355 power amplifier (PA) for the high-band 5.0 GHz frequency.



Bob Van Buskirk, president of RFMD's Multi-Market Products Group (MPG), said, "We are delighted to support the Samsung Galaxy Tab, and we look forward to growing our WiFi business with Samsung across both smartphones and mobile tablet devices. As we drive to extend our product leadership in a wide range of RF components, our customers can rely on RFMD’s ability to deliver highly integrated solutions that provide superior performance in a reduced-size footprint, significantly enhancing the end user's wireless connectivity experience."