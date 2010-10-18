All-time high for German PCB market in July 2010

© Greule

July sales figures for German PCB manufacturers were on the same level as those of June 2010, writes German industry association ZVEI PCB and Electronic Systems.

Compared with the previous year, the increase was 31%; cumulatively over the first 7 months the increase was 33%. This suggests that 2010 could be back to pre-crisis figures. Order intake rose, again, dramatically. A peak was reached in May 2010. This was passed by a further 40% in July 2010. Order intake was 63% higher than in June and 93% higher than in July 2009.Reason for this rapid and unusually high order intake, in addition to the general economic recovery and the recovery of the automotive industry, was the business segment Renewable Energies. The resulting book-to-bill ratio was 1.96. This again was an all-time high (after the May figure of 1.66).Staff numbers increased by just over 1% from June 2010; compared to July 2009, the increase was almost 2009. Most companies had tried to hold their employees during the crisis months. This means that the current increase is not as prominent as in other countries.