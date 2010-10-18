Dongguan Somacis Graphic invests in Schmid equipment

In 2006, several wet processing systems (CombiLINE) from Schmid were set into operation by the joint-venture company Dongguan Somacis Graphic PCB Co. Ltd (DSG).

Due to the successful installation of the CombiLINE systems in 2006 at DSG and the necessity to increase plant capacity, capability and flexibility, the joint venture company decided around mid 2010 to upgrade their Schmid wet-processing equipment with the DES (Developing – Etching – Stripping) and PremiumLINE (pre-cleaning) systems.