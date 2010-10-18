Èolane holds 85% of Assiopôle s.a.r.l.

Unlike Èolane Morocco, which is a 100% subsidiary, the EMS-provider owns 85% of the new Moroccan manufacturing base in Temara. The rest is held by local partners. The site, which was established in 2004, will be renamed from November 1, 2010 to reflect the new majority stake holder, local media reports.