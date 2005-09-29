Electronics Production | September 29, 2005
The Countdown Begins<br> for electronica 2006
Tailored precisely to the needs of the market, electronica 2006 - which will be held from 14 through 17 November 2006 in Munich, Germany - will serve as a meeting place and communications platform for the worldwide electronics industry.
The trade show is presenting the entire spectrum of electronics in 14 halls covering 152,000 square meters (approx. 1.6 million square feet) of floor space, and it offers a unique industry overview that cannot be found anywhere else in the world.
One focal point of attention will be the exhibition areas that are being set up for the high-growth fields of applications: Automotive Innovation, Wireless Communications, Embedded Systems and MicroNanoWorld. The combination of the exhibition with a thematic platform for speaker presentations makes these areas efficient communications platforms, because the companies appear here to present the most promising system solutions and industry experts ensure a transfer of knowledge at the highest level in their presentations and panel discussions.
Individual components are increasingly merging into systems that are connected to specific applications. For this reason, the trade show offering for electronica 2006 is divided into the segments of Components, Systems and Applications. The familiar topical areas of the trade show are assigned to these three areas. For example, in the Components segment, exhibitors will be showing such products as semiconductors, passive components, and relays. Within the Systems group of topics, such areas as embedded systems, displays and sensors can be found. And as the name suggests, in the Applications area, the show will be presenting applications related to the specific themes.
The Embedded Systems exhibition has been expanded further at electronica. The topic of software, for instance, will be playing a significantly larger role than has been the case in the previous years. Furthermore, besides hardware solutions, the exhibitors will be placing particular emphasis on the presentation of their versatile software solutions. Moreover, the trade show will be picking up on the topics of risk management, quality, reusability of hardware/software IP, and outsourcing strategies in the development process.
The Embedded Conference Munich offers a congress program with a sharp focus. The main topics are software development and system design. These topics will be presented and discussed in-depth during all-day events.
As an exhibition area that is specially set up for the field of microtechnology, MicroNanoWorld is new for electronica 2006. It shows new micro- and nanotechnologies and presents applications from the areas of MEMS sensors, RF-MEMS/wireless, optical MEMS, bio MEMS, NMEMS, packaging for MEMS and Microsystems along with the latest results from research and development.
One focal point of attention will be the exhibition areas that are being set up for the high-growth fields of applications: Automotive Innovation, Wireless Communications, Embedded Systems and MicroNanoWorld. The combination of the exhibition with a thematic platform for speaker presentations makes these areas efficient communications platforms, because the companies appear here to present the most promising system solutions and industry experts ensure a transfer of knowledge at the highest level in their presentations and panel discussions.
Individual components are increasingly merging into systems that are connected to specific applications. For this reason, the trade show offering for electronica 2006 is divided into the segments of Components, Systems and Applications. The familiar topical areas of the trade show are assigned to these three areas. For example, in the Components segment, exhibitors will be showing such products as semiconductors, passive components, and relays. Within the Systems group of topics, such areas as embedded systems, displays and sensors can be found. And as the name suggests, in the Applications area, the show will be presenting applications related to the specific themes.
The Embedded Systems exhibition has been expanded further at electronica. The topic of software, for instance, will be playing a significantly larger role than has been the case in the previous years. Furthermore, besides hardware solutions, the exhibitors will be placing particular emphasis on the presentation of their versatile software solutions. Moreover, the trade show will be picking up on the topics of risk management, quality, reusability of hardware/software IP, and outsourcing strategies in the development process.
The Embedded Conference Munich offers a congress program with a sharp focus. The main topics are software development and system design. These topics will be presented and discussed in-depth during all-day events.
As an exhibition area that is specially set up for the field of microtechnology, MicroNanoWorld is new for electronica 2006. It shows new micro- and nanotechnologies and presents applications from the areas of MEMS sensors, RF-MEMS/wireless, optical MEMS, bio MEMS, NMEMS, packaging for MEMS and Microsystems along with the latest results from research and development.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments