The Countdown Begins<br> for electronica 2006

Tailored precisely to the needs of the market, electronica 2006 - which will be held from 14 through 17 November 2006 in Munich, Germany - will serve as a meeting place and communications platform for the worldwide electronics industry.

The trade show is presenting the entire spectrum of electronics in 14 halls covering 152,000 square meters (approx. 1.6 million square feet) of floor space, and it offers a unique industry overview that cannot be found anywhere else in the world.



One focal point of attention will be the exhibition areas that are being set up for the high-growth fields of applications: Automotive Innovation, Wireless Communications, Embedded Systems and MicroNanoWorld. The combination of the exhibition with a thematic platform for speaker presentations makes these areas efficient communications platforms, because the companies appear here to present the most promising system solutions and industry experts ensure a transfer of knowledge at the highest level in their presentations and panel discussions.



Individual components are increasingly merging into systems that are connected to specific applications. For this reason, the trade show offering for electronica 2006 is divided into the segments of Components, Systems and Applications. The familiar topical areas of the trade show are assigned to these three areas. For example, in the Components segment, exhibitors will be showing such products as semiconductors, passive components, and relays. Within the Systems group of topics, such areas as embedded systems, displays and sensors can be found. And as the name suggests, in the Applications area, the show will be presenting applications related to the specific themes.



The Embedded Systems exhibition has been expanded further at electronica. The topic of software, for instance, will be playing a significantly larger role than has been the case in the previous years. Furthermore, besides hardware solutions, the exhibitors will be placing particular emphasis on the presentation of their versatile software solutions. Moreover, the trade show will be picking up on the topics of risk management, quality, reusability of hardware/software IP, and outsourcing strategies in the development process.



The Embedded Conference Munich offers a congress program with a sharp focus. The main topics are software development and system design. These topics will be presented and discussed in-depth during all-day events.



As an exhibition area that is specially set up for the field of microtechnology, MicroNanoWorld is new for electronica 2006. It shows new micro- and nanotechnologies and presents applications from the areas of MEMS sensors, RF-MEMS/wireless, optical MEMS, bio MEMS, NMEMS, packaging for MEMS and Microsystems along with the latest results from research and development.