Cicor extends supplier agreement with Bernina

The Electronic Solutions Division of the Cicor Group (based in Boudry, Switzerland) has signed an additional framework agreement with Swiss sewing machine manufacturer Bernina.

The production of electronics for various Bernina sewing machines is being handled by the Cicor Electronic Solutions Division's production sites in Bronschhofen (Switzerland), Arad (Romania) and now also in Anam (Vietnam). Central coordination in Switzerland enables optimum handling of orders in line with customer requirements.



Thanks to synchronized processes and the consistent application of the ERP and qualification system across all production sites, Cicor is able to meet the customer's high standards for logistics and deliver in different regions with great process security.