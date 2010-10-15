DEK & Partnertec open new facility for Benelux

DEK has teamed up with long-time business partner and specialist electronics distributor, Partnertec, to launch a brand new Benelux office, based in Oirschot (The Netherlands).

Commenting on DEK’s recent move, Benelux Operations Manager, Marc van der Veer, explains: "In the Benelux region – as in many other important territories worldwide, we’re extremely confident about the future. Ongoing innovation and service excellence continue to drive consistent demand for our market-leading expertise. Working closely with our colleagues at Partnertec, our talented team in the region are as dedicated as ever to helping our customers expect more. Thanks to the new facility in Oirschot, customers can easily view stencil manufacturing, printing and consumables testing demonstrations – all in one place!"