Rimaster and Transmo confirms long-term partnership

Rimaster AB and Transmo of Belgium re-confirm their long-term agreement. Under the initial contract from 2008, Rimaster was to produce various components and subassembly systems for Transmo.

Now, the cooperation goes further, where Rimaster as a long-term partner will be responsible for all deliveries of a series of control boxes for all of Transmo’s customers worldwide.



Full production of the control boxes will take place in Rimaster’s factory in Czaplinek, Poland, where a dedicated Transmo production line has been set up, with integrated qualitycontrol to ensure smooth and flawless deliveries.



"I am very happy to re-confirm our partnership agreement with Transmo. Transmo is an excellent partner, with their high-quality designs and blue-chip end customers throughout the global wind-power industry", Jan-Olof Andersson, President and CEO of the Rimaster Group, says.



"Our long-term commitment to Transmo is an immediate proof of the necessity to be where our customers are, supporting the need for our recently opened customer centre in Belgium", continues Mr. Tomas Stålnert, head of Business Unit Electrosystem and in charge of the partnership with Transmo.



"I am glad to see our partnership with Rimaster continue, as we see them not only as a supplier but as an excellent long-term partner", adds Marc Goos, Managing Director of Transmo.