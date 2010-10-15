Faraday Printed Circuits invest in Viking equipent

Faraday Printed Circuits, based in Washington (UK) have ordered from Viking Test ltd a MicroCraft MJP ink jet legend printer and another MicroCraft Emma flying probe tester.

Faraday Circuits , now in its 23rd year following incorporation in 1987, currently employs 52 staff, mostly resident in the Washington area, with over 700 years of PCB manufacturing experience between them.



The MicroCraft MJP ink jet system is set to enhance quick turn capability and reduce lead times further. The MicroCraft Emma will be the 4th system for Faraday who have been using these machines for the last 10 years.



The systems are due for installation in January 2011