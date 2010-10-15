EN ElectronicNetwork pass recertification with flying colours

The German EMS-provider EN ElectronicNetwork Hersfeld GmbH successfully passed the recertification audit for automotive and medical.

The certification of the manufacturing facility in Bad Hersfeld of EMS-provider EN ElectronicNetwork took place according to ISO/TS 16949 (automotive) as well as DIN EN ISO 13485 (medical) and included DIN EN ISO 9001 for other products.



The re-certification audit was significantly characterized by the lean activities of EN ElectronicNetwork Hersfeld GmbH. The EN site in Bad Hersfeld has been certified according to ISO/TS 16949 since 2004 and in compliance with DIN EN ISO 13485 since 2005.



Klaus Kroesen, shareholder and CEO of EN ElectronicNetwork AG as well as general manager of

EN ElectronicNetwork Hersfeld GmbH, emphasizes the importance of the certificates: "The tremendous operating efficiency of EN ElectronicNetwork Hersfeld GmbH was once more confirmed by the re-certification. It establishes a strong basis for our partnerships with customers as well as suppliers."



In addition to the recently obtained certificates other sites of EN ElectronicNetwork AG are also certified according to DIN EN ISO 14001, DIN EN 13980 (ATEX explosion protection directives), as well as, like only few other EMS companies in Germany, according to IRIS, the International Railway Industry Standard, so the EMS-provider.