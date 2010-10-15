Electronics Production | October 15, 2010
Strong order intake for Datarespons
"The company has achieved a new record for both Q3 order intake and order intake per September 30th. The positive development shows that we are well positioned for growth going forward", says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA.
Operating revenue in the 3rd quarter was NOK 154.0 million. EBITDA was NOK 1.7 million and EBIT was NOK 0.1million. The order intake was NOK 202 million, a growth of 76%.
Operating revenue for the first 9 months was NOK 502.5 million. EBITDA was NOK 7.4 million and EBIT was NOK 2.2 million. The order intake was NOK 695 million, a growth of 53%, and the order reserve at the end of the quarter was NOK 617 million, a growth of 49%.
A steady flow of contracts
"During the quarter, Data Respons signed the third largest contract so far this year with Kongsberg Protech Systems, worth NOK 22 million. The number of requests is increasing in all countries and we have several exciting projects in the pipeline", says Mr Ragnvaldsen.
Customers see opportunities in Asia
"The expansion in Asia has created a noticeable interest among our customers, and we have registered more customer visits to our offices in Asia than ever before. We are a stepping stone into Asia for our customers, where our presence ensures quality in the production of solutions", he continues.
Future growth
"Never before has Data Respons had a higher order intake in the first 3 quarters, and we have registered the market turning in a positive direction. The order intake is a good indicator for the future and we are expecting that this will be reflected in revenue growth and improved results going forward", Mr Ragnvaldsen says.
