GigOptix has partnered with Sanmina-SCI

Production samples of the GigOptix TFPS(TM) Mach Zehnder Modulator (MZM) are now shipping from Sanmina-SCI's manufacturing facilty in Shenzhen (China).

"Our solid partnership with Sanmina-SCI coupled with the production of our TFPS(TM) family of products in their Shenzhen manufacturing facility, has enabled an exceptional product with competitive cost structure to benefit our customers. I want to extend my congratulations to the Sanmina-SCI team for bringing up this leading production line in record time and I am thankful for their solid partnering in enabling our revolutionary TFPS(TM) modulators," states Dr. Avi Katz, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors for GigOptix.