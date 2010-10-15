Kingfield Electronics: 25 years in the EMS business

Derbyshire-based CEM Kingfield Electronics celebrates 25 years in business. The company, headquartered in Chesterfield, has not only grown in years, but also in size.

Nick Taylor, Managing Director of Kingfield Electronics (which opened for business in 1985), explains: "The last 18 months have proved to be challenging times for everyone. The global market place has become ever more difficult with EMS providers put under pressure to deliver increasingly flexible, quick turn-around, low cost solutions to customers operating in increasingly demanding and volatile markets. Our service offerings have enabled us not only to survive the tough economic conditions, but to actually achieve a record year in 2009/2010, and this trend looks set to continue throughout 2010/2011."The EMS-company has also achieved ISO14001 Environmental Management Certification in 2010. However, the manager is particularly proud of receiving the AS9100 Aerospace Certification, underlinig the fact that the EMS-provider is working increasigly with customers from the Aerospace, Defence, and Military segments."This places us alongside a handful of UK EMS which carry this certification. We actually found this a relatively easy transition given our long-established activity within the Industrial Process Control, and Scientific Instrumentation markets", he continues.All images © Kingfield Electronics