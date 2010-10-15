Nokia's Ari Jaaksi to go to Palm?

Rumours have it that former Nokia man Ari Jaaksi has signed with HP's Palm team.

Palm has hired Nokia's former MeeGo head Ari Jaaksi to become its senior VP of webOS engineering. Various articles have him start in November.



As reported earlier, Ari Jaaksi was the 3rd high level Nokia employee who announce his departure, following former boss Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo (he was replaced by Stephen Elop) and Anssi Vanjoki (Executive VP). Chairman Jorma Ollila will also step down sometime in 2012.