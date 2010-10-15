Optogan appoints new manager

LED manufacturer Optogan GmbH has appointed Markus Zeiler as General Manager of Global Sales & Marketing.

Markus Zeiler (36), who can provide a decade of broad experience within LED sales, marketing and engineering at a global level, will oversee the expansion of Optogan to worldwide operations.



Prior to joining the Optogan team, Markus Zeiler worked at Osram for over 10 years, most recently heading the marketing team for LED consumer product business, such as LCD TV and mobile phone components. Markus graduated from the University of Regensburg (Germany) and Reading University (UK) with degrees in Physics, specializing in Semiconductors and Crystallography. From his engineering background he is the holder of more than a dozen LED design and application patents.



"Markus is a top global professional in our industry and we are happy that he can bring his business leadership, sales know-how and marketing expertise to Optogan", commented Maxim Odnoblyudov, CEO of Optogan Group.



"With Optogan Group I found all the major business success factors combined within one LED lighting company. Leading chip technology combined with competitive pricing, speed and a very highly motivated workforce are the key reasons why I joined Optogan", said Markus Zeiler.