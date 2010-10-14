Hawk Electronics invests in Speedprint equipment

Accrington-based CEM Hawk Electronics Ltd has chosen Speedprint Technology's SP210avi stencil printer as its preferred machine.

With today’s printed circuit board designs becoming more complex, Hawk identified the need to invest in a stencil printing capability. The company decided to choose a SP210avi, fully automatic stencil in-line printing system from Speedprint (a division of the Blakell Europlacer Group).



Alicja Kay, Managing Director for Hawk Electronics Ltd., said: "Speedprint’s SP210avi stood out from the rest of the providers of stencil printing solutions not only for the ease of use of the technology but also the low maintenance and running costs made it a very affordable and attractive proposition for Hawk. We previously invested in Blakell Europlacer for our AOI platform, and have been very satisfied with the after-sales service and support. Once we established that, technically, the Speedprint machine was right for us the decision was made easily. Having now had the machine installed and our team trained, we are pleased that it has lived up to our very high expectations and helped optimize our process as we have always strived to achieve."