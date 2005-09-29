Electronics Production | September 29, 2005
Top 50 global OEM's
My-ESM listed the worlds top 50 global electronics OEMs.
When looking in the ranking list below you can notice that 27 of the top 50 global electronic OEMs had an ingrease in revenues of more than ten percent from 2003 to 2004. For the same period 16 of those had a revenue change of more than 20 percent and of those there were three companies(Huawei, Konica Minolta and Samsung) who had a revenue increase of more than 40 percent. Konica Minolta had an increase in revenue of 73.40% from 2003 to 2004 and climbed from the 42nd place to the 30th in the global OEM league for electronics. Samsung has increased its revenue by 45% from 2003 to 2004 and the company has climbed up several positions from 9th to 3rd place in the list. Though companies like Invensys has lost some revenues from 2003 to 2004. The company's revenues in 2004 went down 10.13% compared to 2003 and the company lost four places from 29th to 33rd.
Top 50 electronics OEM's listed by revenue 2004
1. IBM
2. Hewlett Packard
3. Samsung
4. Sony
5. Toshiba
6. Dell Inc.
7. NEC
8. Fujitsu
9. Nokia
10. Philips
11. Canon
12. Mitsubishi Electric
13. Motorola
14. Cisco
15. LG Electronics
16. Sharp
17. Ericsson
18. Ricoh
19. Alcatel
20. Schneider Electric
21. Thales
22. Seiko Epson
23. The DirecTV Group
24. Sun Micro
25. Thomson
26. Nortel
27. Lucent
28. Apple
29. EMC
30. Konica Minolta
31. China Putian
32. Agilent
33. Invensys
34. Seagate
35. TDK
36. OKI Electric
37. NCR
38. Unisys
39. Lexmark
40. Agfa Gevaert
41. Casio
42. Qualcomm
43. Nintendo
44. Awaya
45. Brother Industries
46. Huawei
47. Maxtor
48. Gateway
49. OCE NV
50. Western Digital
