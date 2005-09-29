Top 50 global OEM's

My-ESM listed the worlds top 50 global electronics OEMs.

When looking in the ranking list below you can notice that 27 of the top 50 global electronic OEMs had an ingrease in revenues of more than ten percent from 2003 to 2004. For the same period 16 of those had a revenue change of more than 20 percent and of those there were three companies(Huawei, Konica Minolta and Samsung) who had a revenue increase of more than 40 percent. Konica Minolta had an increase in revenue of 73.40% from 2003 to 2004 and climbed from the 42nd place to the 30th in the global OEM league for electronics. Samsung has increased its revenue by 45% from 2003 to 2004 and the company has climbed up several positions from 9th to 3rd place in the list. Though companies like Invensys has lost some revenues from 2003 to 2004. The company's revenues in 2004 went down 10.13% compared to 2003 and the company lost four places from 29th to 33rd.1. IBM2. Hewlett Packard3. Samsung4. Sony5. Toshiba6. Dell Inc.7. NEC8. Fujitsu9. Nokia10. Philips11. Canon12. Mitsubishi Electric13. Motorola14. Cisco15. LG Electronics16. Sharp17. Ericsson18. Ricoh19. Alcatel20. Schneider Electric21. Thales22. Seiko Epson23. The DirecTV Group24. Sun Micro25. Thomson26. Nortel27. Lucent28. Apple29. EMC30. Konica Minolta31. China Putian32. Agilent33. Invensys34. Seagate35. TDK36. OKI Electric37. NCR38. Unisys39. Lexmark40. Agfa Gevaert41. Casio42. Qualcomm43. Nintendo44. Awaya45. Brother Industries46. Huawei47. Maxtor48. Gateway49. OCE NV50. Western Digital