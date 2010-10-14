Flextronics opens new facility in Wuzhong, China

Flextronics has opened its newest Computing facility, which is located in Wuzhong, China. This new computing-focused campus is aligned with Flextronics' other computing sites in Beijing, Shanghai and Wujiang.

The Wuzhong Export Processing Zone (EPZ) was chosen as the location for Flextronics' newest computing facility based on strategic benefits such as its proximity to the Suzhou Higher Education Center. Flextronics expects to hire more than 12'000 engineering and manufacturing employees to support services at this location.



"The Wuzhong campus launch is an exciting development for Flextronics Computing that reiterates our commitment to growth in China. In our continued focus to support the growing computing space, our cutting-edge R&D services and value-added manufacturing will significantly strengthen our brand as a customer, employer and partner of choice. I am extremely proud of our team's collective work toward the success of Flextronics Computing and could not be more pleased with today's ceremony and facility launch", said Sean Burke, president of Flextronics Computing segment.