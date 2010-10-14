Electronics Production | October 14, 2010
Nokia N8 and iPhone 4 match in costs
Despite major differences in features and component selection, Nokia’s new N8 smart phone carries a Bill of Materials (BOM) cost nearly identical to that of the iPhone 4, according to market researcher iSuppli.
The N8’s BOM amounts to USD 187.47. The 16Gbyte version of the iPhone 4’s BOM came in at USD 187.51 (based on the teardown in June, although Apple’s component prices have eroded since that time). When the approximately USD 9.50 manufacturing expense of the N8 is factored in, the total cost to produce the smart phone rises to USD 196.97.
"The N8’S BOM shows Nokia is targeting the product squarely at the touch-screen smart phone segment now dominated by the iPhone", said Andrew Rassweiler, director, principal analyst and teardown services manager, for iSuppli. "Although the two phones differ markedly in key areas, including the camera and the core silicon, both are designed to hit similar production cost budgets."
Although not the most costly design feature of the N8, the camera stands out as one of the most striking differences between the N8 and the iPhone 4—and between the N8 and other recent smart phone designs. The primary camera in the N8 is based on a CMOS sensor with a 12-megapixel resolution, compared to just 5 megapixels for the iPhone—and 8 megapixels for the most cutting-edge smart phone designs.
The camera subsystem costs USD 31.08, including both camera modules and the Xenon flash unit. This makes it the third most costly subsystem of the N8.
The most expensive subsystem within the N8, like most other smart phones, is the display and capacitive touch screen section. The N8 employs an alternative display technology to the LCD—the Active Matrix Organic Light Emitting Diode (AMOLED), which is supplied by Samsung Mobile Display. The N8’s display and touch screen subsystem, which also includes a controller Integrated Circuit (IC) made by Synaptics, carries a collective USD 39.25 cost.
The Nokia N8 employs a variant of NAND flash memory known as Embedded MultiMediaCard (eMMC). eMMC NAND flash can be slightly more expensive than the conventional variety. Although memory is always multisourced, Toshiba was found to be the source in the sample of the N8 used for iSuppli's analysis.
When 4Gbits of additional OneNAND memory and mobile Double Data Rate (DDR) DRAM from Samsung are added in, the memory subsystem carries a total cost of USD 37.12, making it the second most expensive portion of the N8.
Fourth on the cost ranking is the applications, media and baseband processing subsystem, at USD 22.00. This section features a digital baseband processor IC that is a custom part manufactured by Texas Instruments. It also sports a Broadcom mobile multimedia processor chip. The processing subsystem also features a Texas Instruments analog baseband/power management chip.
iSuppli hasn’t identified any discrete HDMI transmitter ICs, and doesn’t expect to find them.
Supplier lineup / Other notable suppliers and components in the N8 include:
- Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.’s Bluetooth/wireless local area network IC
- Texas Instruments’ single-chip GPS device and audio power amplifier
- ST-Ericsson SA’s RF Transceiver, RF power management IC and power reset device
- Renesas Electronics Corp.’s Power Amplifier
- Epcos AG’s front-end module
- AKM Semiconductor Inc.’s electronic compass
- STMicroelectronics’ Microelectromechanical System (MEMS) accelerometer
"The N8’S BOM shows Nokia is targeting the product squarely at the touch-screen smart phone segment now dominated by the iPhone", said Andrew Rassweiler, director, principal analyst and teardown services manager, for iSuppli. "Although the two phones differ markedly in key areas, including the camera and the core silicon, both are designed to hit similar production cost budgets."
Although not the most costly design feature of the N8, the camera stands out as one of the most striking differences between the N8 and the iPhone 4—and between the N8 and other recent smart phone designs. The primary camera in the N8 is based on a CMOS sensor with a 12-megapixel resolution, compared to just 5 megapixels for the iPhone—and 8 megapixels for the most cutting-edge smart phone designs.
The camera subsystem costs USD 31.08, including both camera modules and the Xenon flash unit. This makes it the third most costly subsystem of the N8.
The most expensive subsystem within the N8, like most other smart phones, is the display and capacitive touch screen section. The N8 employs an alternative display technology to the LCD—the Active Matrix Organic Light Emitting Diode (AMOLED), which is supplied by Samsung Mobile Display. The N8’s display and touch screen subsystem, which also includes a controller Integrated Circuit (IC) made by Synaptics, carries a collective USD 39.25 cost.
The Nokia N8 employs a variant of NAND flash memory known as Embedded MultiMediaCard (eMMC). eMMC NAND flash can be slightly more expensive than the conventional variety. Although memory is always multisourced, Toshiba was found to be the source in the sample of the N8 used for iSuppli's analysis.
When 4Gbits of additional OneNAND memory and mobile Double Data Rate (DDR) DRAM from Samsung are added in, the memory subsystem carries a total cost of USD 37.12, making it the second most expensive portion of the N8.
Fourth on the cost ranking is the applications, media and baseband processing subsystem, at USD 22.00. This section features a digital baseband processor IC that is a custom part manufactured by Texas Instruments. It also sports a Broadcom mobile multimedia processor chip. The processing subsystem also features a Texas Instruments analog baseband/power management chip.
iSuppli hasn’t identified any discrete HDMI transmitter ICs, and doesn’t expect to find them.
Supplier lineup / Other notable suppliers and components in the N8 include:
- Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.’s Bluetooth/wireless local area network IC
- Texas Instruments’ single-chip GPS device and audio power amplifier
- ST-Ericsson SA’s RF Transceiver, RF power management IC and power reset device
- Renesas Electronics Corp.’s Power Amplifier
- Epcos AG’s front-end module
- AKM Semiconductor Inc.’s electronic compass
- STMicroelectronics’ Microelectromechanical System (MEMS) accelerometer
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments