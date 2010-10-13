Plexus with new Regional President EMEA

Plexus has appointed Steve Frisch, an Executive Officer of Plexus, to a the new role as Regional President – EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa). He will retain the top level leadership role over Plexus Technology Group, the Company's engineering services organization.

Dean Foate, President and CEO, commented: "Steve's assignment is an important milestone in the evolution of our EMEA regional growth strategy; a market that is vitally important to our longer-term growth goals. With a successful strategy, we will engage multinational customers that should ultimately benefit both our EMEA regional sites and other global Plexus sites. Over the last several years we have advanced supporting initiatives to set the stage for regional market penetration including investments in our EMEA customer development resources, our new manufacturing site in Oradea, Romania, and the positioning of our operations in the UK as part of a broader, integrated EMEA regional service offering. In this new role, Steve will continue to develop our regional strategy and build our Plexus brand as the leader in delivering mid-to-low volume, higher complexity Product Realization Value Stream solutions in this geographically important region."