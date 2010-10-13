SACOM fires back at Foxconn

SACOM and EMS-giant Foxconn are in a stand-off and both stick to their guns. Foxconn responded to criticisms from SACOM (published in its recent report) by reiterating that its labour practices fully comply with local laws.

However, SACOM refutes these claims and their response can be summarised with: No More Justification of Labour Rights Violations!



The non-profit organisation states that workers in Longhua (Shenzhen) do not have any details on the impending wage increase. As any pay rise is a change of the labour contract, a written notice is required (Article 35 of the Labour Contract Law) That Foxconn has not issued a written statement to the workers concerning the pay raise is an infringement of the Labour Contract Law.



Article 41 of the Labour Law stipulates that overtime work should not be more than 36 hours per month. Although stating that working hours should not exceed 60 hours per week, it also states that “work weeks are not to exceed the maximum set by local law”. Apparently, Foxconn is violating both Labour Law and the EICC code, the group states.



SACOM is even more pronounced when it comes to student internships. Tens of thousands of vocational school students from all different of majors, such as journalism, nursery and locksmith, are working in name of internships. SACOM is interested to know what kind of training Foxconn is offering to students.



Article 3 of the Regulation on the Management of Secondary Vocational School Student Placement requires placement as a part of the education for students in line with the curriculum and learning targets. Article 5 of the Regulation stipulates that working hours of interns should not exceed 8 hours a day.

Note: This article is a excerpt of the SACOM statement.