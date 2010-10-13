Foxconn to raise prices for clients

Taiwan-based EMS-provider Foxconn and its mother company Hon Hai Precision are said to raise prices for its clients, including Apple and Nokia.

Foxconn is said to raise prices from October for some of its manufacturing customers. These will include Apple, Nokia, Microsoft and Sony Ericsson, Reuters reports briefly, citing Citibank analyst Chang Kaiwei. The move, said to be designed to boost quarterly profits. It is unclear how much the increase will be.