Sony Ericsson produces<br> Walkman In-House

Sony Ericsson will produce the new W800 Walkman phone at its own facilities, and not rely on EMS Providers such as Flextronics. However Sony Ericsson currently has trouble of meeting demand in Europe for its latest model.

Market research group Strategy Analytics, quoted by Reuters, said Sony Ericsson will sell 1 million Walkman phones until the end of the year. But sources close to Sony Ericsson said internal plans are for much higher sales.

