Mirtec Europe appoints exclusive distributor for India

Mirtec has appointed Accurex Solutions Pvt Limited as its exclusive distributor for India.

"Mirtec Europe has a whole continent to support including satellite areas as far as India and South Africa. We are delighted to welcome Accurex Solutions as our exclusive distribution partner for the whole of India. We know they have a wide experience with inspection technologies and as such we are delighted to announce our new relationship. I am certain Accurex Solutions will be a major supplier of Mirtec technologies into this very important market", says David Bennett, Managing Director for Mirtec Europe.



Accurex is headquartered in Bangalore and has branches in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai with a reputation as one of the best after-sales service organizations in the Indian market. With a team of well-trained service and sales professionals of Accurex and the unmatched systems of Mirtec, this partnership will certainly be a force to watch.



Mr. Sankar Narayana, Director said: "We are extremely proud to have Mirtec in our product portfolio. Mirtec, with its unique, multiple camera solutions can offer the best fault coverage in comparison to any other products which are currently on the market."