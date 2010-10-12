Leoni to equip ICE successor Velaro D

Leoni has obtained Siemens’ contract to supply its new Velaro D high speed trains with all the cables. These include the assembled systems for the high voltage jumpers and the complete internal wiring.

The recently unveiled successor to the ICE (Inter-City Express) will probably start operating on Deutsche Bahn’s rail network from the end of 2011.“To Leoni supplying the Velaro D means its entry at Siemens Mobility as supplier for what is known as fixed installation bulk cable in the high speed segment,” says Dr Klaus Probst, President and CEO of Leoni AG. “In addition, the contract encourages us in our strategic objective of becoming increasingly involved in the area of environmentally friendly technologies.”Leoni is equipping the future flagship of the German railways on both the outside and, for the first time, also the interior with highly developed cables and cable systems. For the jumpers between the cars the cables group supplies ready assembled, high voltage systems including connectors and fixings, which will carry the electrical power across the cars.As a further component of the contract, the Company has carried out a feasibility study for further development of the railcar jumper systems.“In Leoni we have a dependable partner who supports us holistically from the engineering through to supply. The key to this collaboration is meeting all the quality and safety standards,” says Stefan Schellhaus, Velaro D project leader at Siemens Mobility.